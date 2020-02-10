Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $95.14 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

