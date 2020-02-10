Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $95.14 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.