Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 3.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

