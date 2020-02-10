Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,753 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $194,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

