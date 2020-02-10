Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $141.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

