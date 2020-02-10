Waltonchain (WTC) Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00007105 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Cobinhood, Binance and OKEx. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $40.20 million and $19.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.02254604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00119777 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Allbit, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Huobi, Coinnest and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

