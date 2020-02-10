Wanchain Market Capitalization Hits $31.51 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009597 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.