Warburg Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €175.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €130.82 ($152.11).

Shares of CON stock traded down €2.10 ($2.44) on Monday, hitting €103.66 ($120.53). The company had a trading volume of 324,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.52. Continental has a twelve month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

