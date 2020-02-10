Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €12.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.89 ($10.33).

SHA stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €9.08 ($10.56). 184,744 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.24. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

