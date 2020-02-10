Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of WCN opened at C$132.49 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$107.16 and a 52 week high of C$133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.51.

In other news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$111,637.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at C$4,903,315.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

