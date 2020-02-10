Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.8% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,330. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $124.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

