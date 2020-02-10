Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.59. 859,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

