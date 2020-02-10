Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $123.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

