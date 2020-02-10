Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.05. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

NYSE:WTS opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $103.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

