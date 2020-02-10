Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$76.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.81 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

