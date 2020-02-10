Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Hits $0.0754 on Major Exchanges

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $753,517.00 and approximately $2,769.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.03560775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00257760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00136980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

