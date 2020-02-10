Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches Market Cap of $165,743.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market cap of $165,743.00 and $57,210.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00108063 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008783 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

