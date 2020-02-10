WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.44 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. WAX has a market cap of $30.44 million and approximately $452,418.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,612,918,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,028,462,940 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Bithumb, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, C2CX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

