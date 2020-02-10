Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after buying an additional 899,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.04. 1,233,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,228. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.08 and a 12 month high of $125.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.