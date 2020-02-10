Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,383 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,536. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

