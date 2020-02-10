Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 47,470 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,612,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270,446 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 988,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 785,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.07. 295,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.