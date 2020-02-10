Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,528 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.56. 671,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,765. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.45 and a 52-week high of $115.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

