Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 75,302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $31.21. 843,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,628. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

