Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,207,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after buying an additional 236,964 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,898,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409,361. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

