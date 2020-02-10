Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,523 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Shares of MTD traded down $6.38 on Monday, reaching $780.77. The stock had a trading volume of 216,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $800.70 and a 200 day moving average of $731.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,051,066.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.