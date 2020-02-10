Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 59,179 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,179 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,270. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.