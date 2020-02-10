Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after acquiring an additional 241,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.42. 2,142,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,001 shares of company stock worth $6,252,535 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

