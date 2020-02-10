Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $313.79. 2,336,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average is $293.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

