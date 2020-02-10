Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 230,857 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.96% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $147,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 644,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

