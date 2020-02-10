Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 277,720 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,720 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.78% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $163,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

