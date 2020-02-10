Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 295,939 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,939 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.00% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $50,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 727,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.