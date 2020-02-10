Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 50,967 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $35,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $57.68. 452,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,394. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $57.86.

