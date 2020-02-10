Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 98,793 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,793 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.95% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $55.86. 268,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,165. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

