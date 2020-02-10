Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 13.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,437 shares of company stock worth $23,151,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.