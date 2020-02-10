Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.58. 980,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,975. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

