Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.55. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

