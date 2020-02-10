Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.34. The stock had a trading volume of 667,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,852. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,375. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

