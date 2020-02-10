Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,579. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

