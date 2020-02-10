Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.88. 979,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,099. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

