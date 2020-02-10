Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,178. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

