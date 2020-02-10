Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $10.47 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.81% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.19. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.67 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

