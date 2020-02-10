Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the period.

GWX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,117. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

