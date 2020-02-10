Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 135.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,733. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

