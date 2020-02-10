Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $25.05 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 576,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,522. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $65.23 and a 12 month high of $79.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

