Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $252.35 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,932 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 8.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 3.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $252,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 226,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,808. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

