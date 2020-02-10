Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $268.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $268,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,774,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $271.70 and a one year high of $336.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.