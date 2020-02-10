Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,411. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.