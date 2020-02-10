Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after buying an additional 918,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after buying an additional 363,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,518,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,092,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,200,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.44. 132,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.