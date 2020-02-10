Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,348,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,898,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.