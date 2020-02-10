Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.41. 405,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.